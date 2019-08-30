Japan hits cap on commercial hunting of Bryde's whales

TOKYO -- Japan's practice of commercial whaling, which resumed on July 1 after a 31-year hiatus, has so far resulted in the capture of 150 Bryde's whales, hitting the cap set on the main species for this year on Tuesday.

Japan has set a catch quota of 227 whales for this year, including 52 minke whales and 25 sei whales. Commercial hunting will continue to catch about 20 more minke whales and about 20 more sei whales.

Japanese whaling vessels operate in the country's 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone. They had previously operated in the Antarctic Ocean for "research" whaling. Japan resumed commercial whaling one day after it formally withdrew from the International Whaling Commission, having failed to persuade other members to support a return to "sustainable" commercial whaling.

The country's resumption of whaling has been criticized by conservation groups and non-whaling nations, but Japan claims the practice is part of its culture.

The Nisshinmaru, the whale mother ship owned by Kyodo Senpaku, a whaling company based in Tokyo's Chuo Ward, is operating in an area from waters off the Kii Peninsula in central Japan to waters off Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan.

Kazuo Yamamura, president of the Japan Whaling Association, said the whale hunt was going more smoothly than expected.

The Nisshinmaru plans to return to the Yamaguchi Prefecture port of Shimonoseki in western Japan in early October after conducting a resource survey and catching more minke and sei whales in waters off the northeastern Japanese region of Tohoku and elsewhere.

The volume of whale meat supplied in Japan is expected to decline in 2019 as the annual catch quota was cut and the waters where whaling vessels operate are also limited as a result of a halt to research whaling.

Even if the catch of whales reaches the quota of 227, domestic whale meat production is likely to be between 1,000 tons and 1,200 tons in 2019, about 40% less than what it was when Japan was conducting research whaling.

Even if Japan imports whale meat from Norway and elsewhere, supply is unlikely to reach annual domestic demand of 5,000 tons.

Nevertheless, current demand is a far cry from annual consumption of about 200,000 tons in the 1960s, when postwar food scarcity made it an important source of protein.