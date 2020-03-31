ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan job openings sink 2.2% as coronavirus cripples companies

Job-to-applicant ratio falls to lowest level in nearly 3 years amid crisis

Nikkei staff writers
Job seekers are finding a tighter job market amid the conavirus outbreak as companies begin to cut back on hiring.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japan's seasonally adjusted job-to-applicant ratio hit its lowest level in two years and 11 months in February, the labor ministry announced on Tuesday.

The ratio, which indicate how many job openings there are for each job seeker, was 1.45, down by 0.04 points from January. A drop of more than 0.1 point in two months was last seen during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Demand for new employees is rapidly waning as business slows amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Active job openings by companies dropped by 2.2%, while the number of active job-seekers increased by 0.3% to hit 1.68 million. Active job openings for regular workers decreased by 0.02 points to 1.05.

New job openings, which often act as a gauge of future employment, decreased for all major industries compared with the previous month. Manufacturing showed the biggest decline at 24.7% while the service and entertainment sector dropped 18%.

The labor ministry said there was a technical reason for the decline as the questions given to companies were different than in January, suggesting that the ratio may have been 1.52 or 1.53 otherwise.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media