Japan jobless rate drops to 2.6% amid economic recovery

TOKYO -- Japan's jobless rate stood at 2.6% in March, compared with 2.9% the previous month, the Statistics Bureau said on Friday, as the nation's labor market stays relatively stable despite the coronavirus pandemic over the past year.

The month saw the nation emerge from a coronavirus state of emergency, which put curbs on night-time dining and drinking in the nation's metropolitan regions from Jan. 8 to March 21.

But such restrictions did not result in big job losses so far, thanks to a government program of providing subsidies to businesses to keep their employees. The program will be scaled back starting in May, covering only up to 90%, instead of 100%, of employee benefits.

The jobless rate was 2.4% before the coronavirus crisis.

Job losses have been concentrated among non-regular workers and customer-facing businesses, such as restaurants and hotels.

Japan's economy is seen to have shrunk 1.6%, or an annualized pace of 6.1%, in the January-March first quarter, according to an analyst poll conducted by the Japan Center for Economic Research. The economy is expected to return to growth in the April-June quarter.

The labor market has been recovering in other countries as well, although it is still softer than before the COVID crisis. In the U.S. the jobless rate in March stood at 6.0%, down from 6.2% in February, but up from 4.4% a year ago.

In separately released data on job availability in Japan, the ratio of job openings to applicants stood at 1.10 in March vs 1.09 in February.

A reading of above 1 indicates that more jobs are available than people seeking employment.