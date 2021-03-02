Japan jobless rate edges down despite COVID emergency

TOKYO -- Japan's jobless rate stood at 2.9% in January, compared with 3.0% in December, the Statistics Bureau said Tuesday, as strong government spending underpinned the economy amid a coronavirus state of emergency imposed since early in the year.

The relatively steady jobs market has been a bright spot for the Japanese economy, which expanded at 5.3% and 3.0% respectively in the last two quarters. By comparison, the jobless rate stood at 5.4% in South Korea and 6.3% in the U.S. in January.

The unemployment rate in Japan increased to an average 2.8% in 2020 from 2.4% in 2019.

Job losses have been concentrated among non-regular workers and in leisure and entertainment businesses, such as hotels and restaurants.

To offset the coronavirus shock, the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has passed three extra budgets, worth 72% of the original budget for the fiscal year ending this month. Also, policy banks have provided zero-interest loans to cash-strapped businesses while the government provided guarantees for such loans.

The recovery is widely expected to continue, even though a setback is expected for the January-March quarter due to the state of emergency declaration for Tokyo and other metropolitan regions since Jan. 8. Bars and restaurants have to close daily at 8 p.m. or face fines. The government has also advised people to work from home and avoid nonessential outings.

The manufacturing industry has been leading the recovery, enjoying strong exports of cars to the U.S. and machinery to China.

In a separately released data on jobs availability, the ratio of job openings to applicants came to 1.10 in January compared with 1.06 in December, marking a seven-month high.

A reading of above 1 indicates that more jobs are available than people seeking employment.

During the 2007-2008 credit crisis brought on by the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the job availability gauge fell as low as 0.42. The unemployment rate shot up to 5.5% then.