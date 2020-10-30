ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan jobless rate stays at 3-year high in September

Job availability gauge deteriorates amid COVID uncertainty

Japan's central bank has called the country's employment and income situation "weak" despite improvements in exports and industrial production. (Photo by Akira Kodaka) 
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The jobless rate in Japan stood at 3.0% in September, unchanged from August, data from the Statistics Bureau showed on Friday, in the latest sign of an uneven recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The September reading is the highest since 3.1% in May 2017, indicating that a manufacturing-led recovery in recent months has not been enough to resolve unemployment caused by the pandemic.

The challenge was underlined by the Bank of Japan on Thursday. The central bank said in its quarterly outlook report that "the employment and income situation has been weak" despite improvements in exports and industrial production.

Recent corporate earnings also show a bifurcation in the economy with IT companies such as Sony and Nintendo have enjoyed handsome profits, yet airlines and restaurant chains reported big losses and job cuts.

Large companies in Japan tend to avoid laying off regular employees, opting instead to reduce the fixed costs through attrition, a hiring freeze or eliminating part-time jobs. 

The ratio of job openings to applicants, a leading indicator of the employment market, stood at 1.03 in September, compared with 1.04 in August, according to labor ministry data released the same day. This is the weakest reading since December 2013.

The reading of above 1 still indicates that more jobs are available than people seeking employment. Workers are in short supply in sectors such as supermarkets, nursing homes and delivery companies, even as the rest of the economy struggles with slow sales.

Japan's chronic labor shortage lifted the ratio to 1.63 at one point last year, the highest in nearly half a century.

Jobs recovery is uneven in other countries, too. In the U.S., the unemployment rate fell for the fifth straight month to 7.9% in September. But the pace of job growth is slowing, and the decline in unemployment was due mainly to people leaving the workforce, economists at Moody's Analytics say. 

In South Korea, the jobless rate rose for the first time in four months in September to 3.6%, after the government tightened social distancing rules following a fresh outbreak of virus cases in summer.

