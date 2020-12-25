Japan jobless rate takes 1st drop in five months in November

TOKYO -- Japan's unemployment rate stood at 2.9% in November, compared with 3.1% the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Friday, as the job market continues to reel from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

In November, a fresh wave of coronavirus infections hit Japan, raising concern about a slowdown in the recovery from the deep slump earlier in the year.

Overseas, the month saw mixed news as a Pfizer vaccine was found to be effective but a lockdown was reimposed in Europe.

Japan's economy has been recovering gradually from a national state of emergency in April and May, led by exports of cars, electronics and capital goods.

In separately released data, the ratio of job openings to applicants, a leading indicator of the labor market, came to 1.06 in November, versus 1.04 in October, marking a second straight month of improvement. A reading of above 1 indicates that there are more available jobs than people seeking employment.

The job availability gauge hit 1.63 last year, its highest in 45 years, due to the nation's shrinking and aging population. The government has been pulling out all the stops to keep the economy from falling back into deflation.

Earlier this month, the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a third stimulus package for the current fiscal year, which started in April, while the Bank of Japan extended an emergency funding program by six months through September in an effort to support businesses that are hit hard by the pandemic and to help them adapt to a new business environment.