Japan reveals companies eligible for 'China exit' subsidies

TOKYO -- Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Friday unveiled the first group of companies to be subsidized for shifting manufacturing out of China to Southeast Asia or back to Japan.

A group of 87 companies will receive a total of 70 billion yen ($653 million) to move production lines, in a bid to reduce Japan's reliance on its big neighbor and build resilient supply chains.

Of the group, 30 will move production to Southeast Asia, including hard disk drive parts producer Hoya. The rest, or 57 companies, will head back to Japan.

Household goods maker Iris Ohyama currently produces face masks at Chinese factories in the port city of Dalian, Liaoning Province, and Suzhou, west of Shanghai, with nonwoven fabrics and other main materials procured from local companies.

With the help of subsidies, the company will begin producing face masks at its Kakuda, factory in its home base in Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan. All material will be prepared locally, independent of overseas suppliers.

Hygiene products maker Saraya, which produces alcohol-based disinfectants, is also expected to be eligible for the subsidy.

The list of companies eligible for the program include those who produce aviation parts, auto parts, fertilizers, medicine and paper products, and include big names such as Sharp, Shionogi, Terumo and Kaneka.

The government earmarked 220 billion yen in the fiscal 2020 supplementary budget to create a subsidy program to encourage companies to move plants to Japan. Of that amount, 23.5 billion yen was set aside to promote the diversification of production sites from China to Southeast Asia.

When the coronavirus outbreak was in its initial stages, Japan experienced a severe challenge in sourcing masks and other preventive goods, many of which come from China.