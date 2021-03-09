Japan revised Q4 GDP growth down to annualized 11.7%

TOKYO -- Japan on Tuesday revised down its economic growth to 2.8% for the October-December quarter from the preceding three-month period, underlining a recovery that started in the second half of 2020.

The figure translates into an annualized growth rate of 11.7% for the nation's gross domestic product, according to the Cabinet Office.

These figures compare with the preliminary estimates released on Feb. 15 of 3.0% growth for the fourth quarter, or an annualized rate of expansion of 12.7%.

The revisions have taken into account recently released data on business investment and inventories. In the fourth quarter, the economy posted stronger-than-expected growth on the back of robust exports to the U.S. and China and firmer private consumption.

For the whole of 2020, the economy shrank 4.8%, unchanged from the preliminary estimate.

That compares with a decline of 3.5% in the U.S. and 1.0% in South Korea.

Economists expect a modest setback in the January-March first quarter following a state of emergency declaration for major cities amid a resurgent coronavirus pandemic. An 8 p.m. curfew was imposed on Jan. 8 and is set to stay in place through March 21 for the Tokyo region, but this is not expected to result in a major downturn.

Aggressive fiscal support by the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has limited any economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic so far. Unemployment rose to 2.8% in 2020 from 2.4% in 2019, but is relatively low compared with other countries.