Japan's April GDP down 0.3% on declining exports: JCER

TOKYO -- Japan's seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product dropped 0.3% in April from March due to weak exports, the Japan Center for Economic Research said in a report released on Friday, registering the first contraction in three months.

April's exports declined 5.1% from the previous month, primarily due to China's coronavirus lockdowns, which slowed down production and sales activities in the country. Exports to China dropped 11.6%, while those to other parts of Asia increased 1.4%.

Imports declined 1.4%, meaning net exports dropped in April, dragging down the total GDP.

Meanwhile, private consumption increased 0.3% in April as the Japanese government relaxed COVID-19 related restrictions in late March, triggering spending on services such as restaurants and package tours.

Corporate capital investment grew 0.9%, while government expenditures increased 0.2%.

If April's GDP level continues, the April-June quarter GDP will expand 1.8% from the January-March period, the think tank estimated.