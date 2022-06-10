ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan's April GDP down 0.3% on declining exports: JCER

Private consumption rose 0.3% on high spending for food, travel

Japan's economy marked the first contraction in three months in April, according to JCER's latest report. (Photo by Mizuho Miyazaki)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product dropped 0.3% in April from March due to weak exports, the Japan Center for Economic Research said in a report released on Friday, registering the first contraction in three months.

April's exports declined 5.1% from the previous month, primarily due to China's coronavirus lockdowns, which slowed down production and sales activities in the country. Exports to China dropped 11.6%, while those to other parts of Asia increased 1.4%.

Imports declined 1.4%, meaning net exports dropped in April, dragging down the total GDP.

Meanwhile, private consumption increased 0.3% in April as the Japanese government relaxed COVID-19 related restrictions in late March, triggering spending on services such as restaurants and package tours.

Corporate capital investment grew 0.9%, while government expenditures increased 0.2%.

If April's GDP level continues, the April-June quarter GDP will expand 1.8% from the January-March period, the think tank estimated.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close