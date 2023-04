TOKYO -- Japan's gross domestic product grew 1.8% in February from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to estimates form the Japan Center for Economic Research, expanding for the first time in three months as inbound tourism gets back on track.

Based on the average figures for the first two months of 2023, the think tank now expects an annualized 3.0% contraction for the January-March quarter from the October-December period.