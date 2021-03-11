ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan's GDP contracted 0.8% in January: JCER

Coronavirus emergency declaration undercuts restaurants and other services

A staff member of an Izakaya, a Japanese-style dining bar, prepares to closes early amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo.    © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japan's real gross national product shrank by 0.8% in January compared to the previous month, according to data released on Thursday by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

Seasonally adjusted GDP fell to 531.29 trillion yen ($4.89 trillion) on an annualized basis, the JCER said, marking a third straight month of contraction.

The coronavirus state of emergency declared by the government in the latter half of January caused a decline in demand for services such as restaurant dining that month, the data shows.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more