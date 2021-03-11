Japan's GDP contracted 0.8% in January: JCER

TOKYO -- The Japan's real gross national product shrank by 0.8% in January compared to the previous month, according to data released on Thursday by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

Seasonally adjusted GDP fell to 531.29 trillion yen ($4.89 trillion) on an annualized basis, the JCER said, marking a third straight month of contraction.

The coronavirus state of emergency declared by the government in the latter half of January caused a decline in demand for services such as restaurant dining that month, the data shows.