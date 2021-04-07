ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan's GDP down 1.2% in February: JCER

Sluggish exports to China and US behind contraction

Containers line the Oi terminal at the Port of Tokyo. (Photo by Arisa Moriyama)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's real gross domestic product shrank 1.2% from the prior month in February, according to data released on Wednesday by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

Seasonally adjusted GDP dipped to 526.35 trillion yen ($4.78 trillion) on an annualized basis, JCER said, marking a fourth straight month of contraction.

Weak exports to China, which had its Lunar New Year holidays in February, and to the U.S., which experienced a slump in economic activity due to cold weather, were partly responsible for Japan's GDP decline.

