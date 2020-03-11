ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan's GDP falls 0.9% in January on weak demand: JCER

Economy shrinks for fourth straight month, crawling toward recession

MASAHARU TATENO, Nikkei staff writer
A couple wearing protective face masks visits the Asakusa neighborhood in Tokyo.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- The Japanese economy shrank 0.9% on the month in January after adjusting for inflation, according to an estimate published Wednesday by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

This estimate would mark the fourth straight month of negative growth, coming on the heels of the biggest quarterly contraction in five years recorded during the October-December period. Two consecutive quarters of decline denote a recession.

Gross domestic product was buffeted by weak internal and external demand in January. Capital spending retreated 1.6%, and private consumption dipped 0.5%. Exports sank 4.8%.

