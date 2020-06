TOKYO -- Japan's gross domestic product dipped 4.4% on the month in April after adjusting for inflation, the Japan Center for Economic Research said Wednesday.

This is the second straight month of decline, and the largest month-to-month drop since March 2011, when real GDP fell 4.9% amid the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.

Exports fell by 13.2% in April due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, while consumer spending slid 2.8%.