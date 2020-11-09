Japan's GDP grows 1.1% in September: JCER

TOKYO -- Japan's real gross domestic product expanded 1.1% in September from the previous month due to increases in domestic and external demand, an estimate released Monday by the Japan Center for Economic Research shows.

This result marks the fourth consecutive month of economic growth, according to JCER. Housing investments rose 1.3%, while consumer spending climbed 0.8%. The two factors lifted the overall GDP figure.

Japan's exports jumped 5.4%. Automobiles improved in particular, as exports to the U.S. surged by 14.5%.