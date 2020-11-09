ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan's GDP grows 1.1% in September: JCER

Economy expands for fourth month as domestic demand and exports rise

Japan's consumer spending rose 0.8% on the month in September, according to the Japan Center for Economic Research.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's real gross domestic product expanded 1.1% in September from the previous month due to increases in domestic and external demand, an estimate released Monday by the Japan Center for Economic Research shows.

This result marks the fourth consecutive month of economic growth, according to JCER. Housing investments rose 1.3%, while consumer spending climbed 0.8%. The two factors lifted the overall GDP figure.

Japan's exports jumped 5.4%. Automobiles improved in particular, as exports to the U.S. surged by 14.5%.

