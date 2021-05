TOKYO -- Japan's real gross domestic product gained 1.8% in March from the previous month, boosted by exports and housing investment, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

The economy expanded for a second consecutive month to reach 545.19 trillion yen ($5 trillion) in annualized, seasonally adjusted terms. The pace of growth accelerated from 0.3% in February.

Exports grew 3% while housing investment rose 1.6%.