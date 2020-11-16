Japan's GDP grows for first time in 4 quarters

TOKYO -- Japan's economy rebounded in the July-September period following a deep slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak, in the first expansion in four quarters, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.

The nation's gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, grew 5.0% in July-September from the preceding three-month period and at an annualized pace of 21.4%.

Economists expected a quarterly increase of 4.2% and an annualized 18% jump, according to a survey by Nikkei affiliate QUICK.

The rebound marks the fastest pace of expansion under the current GDP measurement format that dates back to 1980.

But the increase has come short of offsetting the loss suffered in the April-June quarter, when the country and economy came under a national state of emergency in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The slower-than-expected recovery presents a challenge to the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took over from Shinzo Abe as the nation's leader on Sept. 16.

The government has struggled to strike a balance between stimulating growth and keeping the coronavirus under control. The slower-than-expected recovery was due to a renewed spike in the virus July and August. The nation is now experiencing what is being described as a third wave of rising infections since the beginning of this month.

The economy had been in a slump since a consumption tax increase on Oct. 1, 2019. The situation was compounded by the coronavirus outbreak early this year, which wiped out much of the growth that had been achieved under Abenomics, Abe's signature economic program that lasted nearly eight years.

The International Monetary Fund predicts that Japan's economy will contract 5.3% this year and rebound to grow by just 2.3% in 2021.

Other major economies also bounced back in the July-September quarter. The United States, for instance, saw GDP increase 7.4% after a contraction of 9.1% in the April-June period.