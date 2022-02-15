Japan's GDP rebounds in Q4 on solid consumption

TOKYO (Reuters) -- Japan's economy rebounded in the final three months of 2021 as falling coronavirus cases helped prop up consumption, though rising raw material costs and a spike in new omicron variant infections cloud the outlook.
