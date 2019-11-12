ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Economy

Japan's GDP rises 1.9% in September: JCER

Surge of shopping before tax hike spurs economic growth

MARIKO HIRANO, Nikkei staff writer
Private consumption surged 3% in September as consumers hit the stores before Japan raised the consumption tax rate. (Photo by Kosaku Mimura)

TOKYO -- Japan's real gross domestic product gained 1.9% in September compared with the previous month, propelled by last-minute spending before the national consumption tax hike, the Japan Center for Economic Research said Monday.

Private consumption bounced 3% during the month as shoppers scrambled to stock up on goods before the tax rate rose to 10% from 8% on Oct. 1. This surge in consumer demand lifted GDP as a whole.

September's economic expansion outpaced the 1.5% increase recorded in March 2014, just a month before Japan's consumption tax was raised to 8% from 5%.

Capital expenditures also climbed 1.3% in September, underscoring how internal demand has driven economic growth.

 

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media