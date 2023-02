TOKYO -- The Japanese economy expanded 1.1% in 2022 over 2021, marking the second year of growth as the country recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pace slowed from 2.1% in 2021, the government said Tuesday.

According to preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office, the world's third-largest economy's real gross domestic product for the year 2022 was about 546 trillion yen ($4.1 trillion at the current exchange rate).