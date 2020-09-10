ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan's GDP ticks up 0.2% in July: JCER

Expansion streak continues as exports grow while internal demand shrinks

Private consumption shrank in July, according to estimates by the Japan Center for Economic Research.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese economy in July grew by 0.2% on the month in real terms, according to estimates released Thursday by the Japan Center for Economic Research, indicating a second consecutive month of expansion.

External demand was responsible for lifting the gross domestic product as a whole. Japanese exports to the U.S. and China jumped by significant margins.

However, the country's internal demand went into negative territory in July. Capital expenditures shrank 2.7% while consumer spending receded by 1.4%, according to JCER.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close