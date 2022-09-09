Japan's July GDP up 0.5%, driven by capital investment: JCER

TOKYO -- Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product for July grew 0.5% from the previous month, helped by a rise in corporate capital spending and exports, the Japan Center for Economic Research said Friday, marking the second consecutive month of expansion for the world's third-largest economy.

If GDP growth in the rest of the July to September quarter continues at the same pace as in July, Japan's economic output in the quarter will expand by 3.8% versus the April to June period, the think tank estimated.