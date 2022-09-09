ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan's July GDP up 0.5%, driven by capital investment: JCER

Exports also rose 1.7%, thanks to brisk demand in EU

The sharp increase COVID-19 infections in Japan led to a slight drop in private consumption, which had been recovering since early spring.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product for July grew 0.5% from the previous month, helped by a rise in corporate capital spending and exports, the Japan Center for Economic Research said Friday, marking the second consecutive month of expansion for the world's third-largest economy.

If GDP growth in the rest of the July to September quarter continues at the same pace as in July, Japan's economic output in the quarter will expand by 3.8% versus the April to June period, the think tank estimated.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close