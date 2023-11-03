ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Japan's Kishida seeks economic transformation with ambitious stimulus

$250bn plan aims to raise potential growth rate to 1% through structural reforms

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's economic measures aim to improve labor incentives as well as productivity. (Photo by Satoko Kawasaki)
YOHEI HIROSE and HIROFUMI KANAOKA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ambitious stimulus package seeks to revamp the economy by bolstering the labor force and spurring domestic investment. But as past measures have failed to address entrenched structural issues, it remains uncertain whether massive spending can help boost the nation's growth rate this time.

The package contains stimulus measures totaling 37.4 trillion yen ($249 billion), exceeding previous spending programs compiled in pre-pandemic times. The goal is to raise the nation's potential growth rate to 1%, on par with the U.S. and Europe.

