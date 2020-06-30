Japan's May job availability gauge logs biggest drop in 46 years

TOKYO -- Japan's gauge of job availability marked its biggest fall in 46 years in May, indicating a rapid deterioration in the employment market that had until only recently been in a severe state of labor shortage.

The ratio of job openings to applicants, a key measure of how plentiful positions are in the labor market, dropped 0.12 point to 1.20. That means that there were 120 jobs available for every 100 job seekers during the month, according to data released on Tuesday by the labor ministry. That marked the lowest level in nearly five years, and the biggest point decline since 1974.

The ratio stood at 1.61 for all of 2018, the highest in nearly half a century, as aggressive efforts by the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to expand economic growth had created severe shortages of workers.

Separately, the jobless rate rose to 2.9% in May from 2.6% the month before, the highest in three years.

Despite the deterioration, the unemployment rate in Japan remains low compared with other countries, in part reflecting the country's aging demographics and chronic labor shortages, as well as government subsidies to encourage businesses to retain workers. The question is how long the rate can stay low.

The jobs market deteriorated even more sharply outside Japan. In South Korea, the unemployment rate rose to 4.5% in May from 3.8% in April, as businesses slashed hiring to cut costs as exports continue to fall.

In Australia, the unemployment rate rose to 7.1% from 6.4%, as economists point to a risk of it rising to 10%. They cite a weak global economy and a second wave of infections, which "would lead to an extended period of restrictions and even more job losses," says Xiao Chun Xu, analyst at Moody's Economy.com.

In the Philippines, the unemployment rate rose as high as 17.7% in April, a record that reflected one of the most restrictive and the longest lockdowns in Asia under President Rodrigo Duterte, resulting in a severe deterioration in the country's economic conditions.

In the United States, the jobless rate stood at 13.3% in May vs 14.7% in April, as restaurants and bars called workers back after a gradual reopening of the economy, with Moody's Economy.com predicting that half of the lost jobs will be regained by the year end, bring the unemployment rate down to 10%.