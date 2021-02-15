ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan's Oct.-Dec. GDP grows annualized 12.7%

In 2020, the country's economy shrank 4.8 percent

Japan is continuing to recover from a coronavirus pandemic-induced slump, government data showed Monday.   © Reuters
| Japan

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Japan's economy in the October-December period grew an annualized real 12.7 percent from the previous quarter, continuing to recover from a coronavirus pandemic-induced slump, government data showed Monday.

The expansion in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, corresponds to a 3.0 percent increase on a seasonally-adjusted quarterly basis, according to the preliminary data released by the Cabinet Office.

In 2020, the Japanese economy shrank 4.8 percent in real terms, logging the first contraction since a 5.7 percent decrease was marked in 2009.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more