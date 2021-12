Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

TOKYO -- Japan's inflation adjusted gross domestic product gained 1.1% in October from the previous month, the Japan Center for Economic Research said Tuesday.

A recovery in automobile production is one of the main drivers for Japan's economic expansion in October. © Reuters

Recovery in car production and lifting of COVID restrictions improve consumption

