Japan's capital pours $13bn into child care support as births fall

TOKYO -- The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday unveiled a record-breaking budget proposal for fiscal 2023 that earmarks 1.65 trillion yen ($12.7 billion) for measures to help families who are raising children or planning to do so.

A key part of the package is a monthly subsidy of 5,000 yen, or $38, to households for each child aged 18 or younger, with the first year's worth of payments to come next January. Child care will also be made free of charge for second children up to age 2 starting in October. Neither of these measures will have income limits.