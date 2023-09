TOKYO -- Japan's overall income has grown to all-time highs, but the gains are concentrated in corporate earnings and have yet to bring higher household spending.

Japan's revised gross domestic product for the April-June quarter hit a record annualized figure of 589 trillion yen ($4 trillion) in nominal terms. Nominal gross national income, which takes into account income received and paid across the border, was even higher at an annualized 625 trillion yen. or $4.24 trillion.