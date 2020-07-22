Japan's economic expansion ended in 2018 in setback for Abenomics

TOKYO -- Japan's Cabinet Office will tentatively recognize that the country's most recent economic expansion phase, which started in December 2012, came to an end in October 2018, Nikkei has learned, in a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Cabinet Office will officially approve the judgment following a view to be expressed at an upcoming study group of economists.

Identifying October 2018 as the peak of the economy's performance, thus signaling the beginning of a contraction phase, would mean that the expansion, which began during the month that Abe took office for his second stint as Japan's leader, lasted for 71 months.

That would mean it failed to beat the length of the so-named Izanami economic boom, a 73-month expansion that lasted through February 2008 and which is a record for Japan in the period after World War II.

Abe swept into power at the end of 2012 vowing to revive the world's third-largest economy with his signature "Abenomics" policy combining aggressive monetary easing, fiscal flexibility and major socioeconomic reforms, racking up early successes.

But October 2018 overlaps with the period when Japanese exports and industrial production stagnated significantly due to the impact of the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Despite Japan's latest economic expansion being the country's second-longest in the post-war period, the growth rate remained small.

A key indicator that assesses the state of the economy jumped 11.4 points during the recent expansion, while during the Izanami boom it surged over 26 points. At 1.1%, the average rate of annual growth was also below Izanami's 1.6%.

The relative weakness of the latest expansion was largely due to struggles in the household sector. Although companies became cash rich as earnings increased, wages remained low.

Social security premiums and tax burdens also rose during the period. Many economists forecast that the economy is on a recovery path after hitting bottom between April and June, which is when Japan issued a state of emergency aimed at reining in the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the capital Tokyo is again seeing a rise in new infections, prompting officials to call on people to refrain from non-essential trips. It will be a challenge for Japan to strike a balance between economic recovery measures and virus control efforts.