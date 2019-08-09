ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Economy

Japan's economy grows faster-than-expected 1.8% in April-June

Rising consumption brings in third consecutive quarter of growth despite trade war

NANA SHIBATA and RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writers
Japan saw year-on-year declines in exports for the seventh straight month in June, as the U.S.-China trade dispute intensified.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japan's growth slowed in the three months through June amid escalating trade tensions and uncertainty over the global economy.

Gross domestic product for the quarter expanded at an annualized rate of 1.8%, according to preliminary figures released by the Cabinet Office on Friday. It registered 2.8% growth in the first quarter.

The median forecast was for 0.4%, according to a survey by Nikkei Quick News.

The slowdown was attributed to weak exports, which offset solid consumer spending and private investment.

Japan had a 10-day holiday in May to mark Emperor Naruhito's ascension, which likely weighed on consumption and production, economists said.

The global economic outlook remains uncertain in the face of heightened U.S.-China tensions. The International Monetary Fund in July lowered its global growth forecast for 2019 by 0.1 percentage point to 3.2%, although it said it expects growth to pick up to 3.5% in 2020.

The Cabinet Office in July cut its forecast for Japanese growth to 0.9% from 1.3% for the year through March, 2020, citing weak exports. That is equal to the latest IMF outlook.

Japan's exports fell, year on year, for the seventh straight month in June, as China's GDP growth slowed to 6.2% for April to June, the slowest pace since it began publishing data in 1992.

Against this backdrop, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said last week that he is "more positive" about easing policy further to reach the central bank's 2% inflation target.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media