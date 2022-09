TOKYO -- Job mobility in Japan is less than half that of other developed countries, threatening growth in productivity and wages, a new government white paper shows.

The ratio of the newly unemployed or reemployed to the working-age population averaged 0.7% for 2001 to 2019, according to the latest White Paper on the Labor Economy, released Tuesday. The average came to 1.5% for all members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.