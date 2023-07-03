ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Japan's key land prices rise for second straight year in COVID-19 recovery

Land along major roads becomes more expensive as tourists return after pandemic

Crowds of foreign tourists are returning to Japan, like these ones in Tokyo's Ginza district. 
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's key land prices rose for the second straight year, the country's tax agency said on Monday. 

Japan's National Tax Agency announced the prices of land that adjoin major roads (as of Jan. 1) for 2023. The prices of the roughly 320,000 standard residential lots rose an average of 1.5% from the previous year, marking the second straight year that prices have increased. The rate of increase was 1 percentage point higher than in 2022 as the impact of COVID-19 fades and crowds and economic activity return, especially in tourist and downtown areas.

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close