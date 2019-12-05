Japan's public stimulus spending balloons to $120bn

TOKYO -- The Japanese government is set to approve 13.2 trillion yen ($121 billion) worth of public stimulus spending on Thursday, with the economy due for a total infusion of 26 trillion yen if private-sector and other outlays are factored in.

The sum is a step up from the amount originally expected to come from the government's coffers -- more than 10 trillion yen. Investment in public works is to account for 6 trillion yen of the total, including natural disaster recovery and prevention projects.

More broadly, the package is meant to strengthen the economy against a possible cool-down period after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and other risks such as the U.S.-China trade war.

The plan is pending imminent approval from senior policymakers in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito. The cabinet would then sign off on it.

Abe made his case for the package in a policy meeting on Thursday morning, calling it a "powerful" set of measures suitable as the first stimulus of the new Imperial era that started this year.

The government is calling this the "15-month budget," as it will come from a revised budget for the current fiscal year as well as the first budget for fiscal 2020. The scale of the total package is close to the last round of stimulus in August 2016, valued at 28.1 trillion yen.

This time, a key pillar will be enhancing preparedness for natural disasters like the strong typhoon that hit in October. The government plans to beef up flood protections and remove roadside utility poles to make way for vehicles in emergencies. Some money will also go toward rebuilding Okinawa's Shuri Castle, a World Heritage site that burned down at the end of October.

The private spending includes investment by companies that receive state subsidies, in projects such as embankment reinforcement, riverbed excavation and dam raising. Highways are also to be expanded to accommodate increased traffic as tourism booms.

Support for small and midsize business is also on the way. This will come in the form of subsidies to promote digital-driven productivity growth and boost incomes. The government will also offer assistance for the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector to expand production capacity and offset the impact of a Japan-U.S. trade agreement scheduled to take effect in January.

Still another priority is to support workers from the "employment ice age" generation -- 40-somethings who were frozen out of job opportunities during the country's "lost decades." A number of midcareer positions will be offered in the government.

The package is filled with other plans such as ensuring all elementary and junior high school students have access to computers, promoting 5G mobile networks and establishing a fund for young researchers. Lunar exploration with the U.S. and supercomputer development are also on the list.