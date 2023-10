TOKYO -- Real wages in Japan dropped for the 17th straight month the government said Friday, with average earnings declining 2.5% in August from a year earlier.

Cash earnings rose 1.1% from a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare published Friday. This compares with core consumer inflation, excluding fresh food, of 3.1%, which has also exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2% target for 17 consecutive months.