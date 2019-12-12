Japan's shadow budget 'zaito' returns in infrastructure push

TOKYO -- A government spending program that served as Japan's de facto second national budget for past infrastructure projects is set to rise for the first time in three years, Nikkei has learned, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe moves to shore up the economy.

The Fiscal Investment and Loan Program, known by its Japanese acronym zaito, is expected to grow to about 13.5 trillion yen ($124 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1, helped by rock-bottom interest rates.

The total includes fresh capital contributions to public-private investment funds and lending for airports, railroads and other infrastructure projects. Part of the outlays will fall into a 13 trillion yen stimulus package approved by Abe's cabinet last week.

The increase raises renewed questions about the program, whose investments fall outside normal budget oversight and are not reflected in a key indicator of fiscal health.

The zaito program began decades ago as a vehicle for channeling Japan's abundant postal savings back into the economy, under the control of the Ministry of Finance. Postal insurance premiums and public pension surpluses also went into the pool.

Since the postal bank and insurance companies were privatized in the 2000s, funding has come from the issuance of special bonds. A radical diet has slimmed a program accused of fiscal indiscipline to about a third of its roughly 38 trillion yen size in fiscal 2000.

Now, ultralow borrowing costs brought about the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy have encouraged Tokyo to expand the program again.

The industrial investment component of fiscal 2020's zaito outlays is expected to rise about 30% on the year to roughly 500 billion yen -- the highest level on record. They will include capital for a new technology fund to be created under the Japan Development Bank, as well as about 100 billion yen for Japan Investment Corp. to support innovation in artificial intelligence and other fields.

Critics say these funds, which are supposed to prime the pump for private-sector investment, are difficult to police. They operate in some cases for over a decade, longer than the typical horizon for purely private investment vehicles.

Abe's government has increased scrutiny on money-losing government backed funds. One of these, the A-five agriculture fund, will have its fiscal 2020 contribution slashed and be discontinued.

The lending portion of the zaito budget will include about 110 billion yen to build the Naniwasuji rail line that will improve access to Kansai Airport from downtown Osaka. About 400 billion yen in financing will go toward a new runway at Narita Airport serving Tokyo.

Loans under the zaito program do not affect Japan's primary balance -- a fiscal health measure of how much government spending, excluding interest payments, is covered by revenue. The government aims to reach a primary surplus by fiscal 2025.

Even so, any losses on zaito financing are borne by the taxpayer. Japan is already groaning under 897 trillion yen in public debt as of the end of fiscal 2019 after a more than fivefold increase over the course of about 30 years.