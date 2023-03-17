ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Japan's trade deficit soars on costly fuels, slowing exports

Murky economy saps shipments to U.S., China, Europe

A slowing global economy exacerbated Japan's trade deficit.(Photo by Hiromasa Matsuura) 
KOHEI SAKAI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan ran a trade deficit of 898 billion yen ($6.75 billion) in February, a 19th consecutive monthly shortfall, weighed down by expensive fuel imports and a slowing global economy.

The statistics released Thursday show the biggest deficit for the month of February since 1979, the first year for which such data is available.

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close