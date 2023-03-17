Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Contact Path Layer Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Economy Japan's trade deficit soars on costly fuels, slowing exports Murky economy saps shipments to U.S., China, Europe A slowing global economy exacerbated Japan's trade deficit.(Photo by Hiromasa Matsuura)
KOHEI SAKAI, Nikkei staff writer March 17, 2023 04:12 JST | Japan
TOKYO -- Japan ran a trade deficit of 898 billion yen ($6.75 billion) in February, a 19th consecutive monthly shortfall, weighed down by expensive fuel imports and a slowing global economy.
The statistics released Thursday show the biggest deficit for the month of February since 1979, the first year for which such data is available.
