TOKYO -- Japan's real wage growth is expected to return to positive territory later this year as prices stabilize and the largest pay hikes in three decades boost consumer purchasing power.

The 1.8% decline last fiscal year, which ended in March, was the largest drop since fiscal 2014 as rising prices across much of Japan's economy outpaced nominal pay gains. Inflation-adjusted pay is expected to keep falling from year-earlier figures in the six months through September.