Japan set to require companies to push paternity leave

TOKYO -- Japan's labor ministry is considering a plan that would require businesses to encourage more male employees to take child care leave.

Japanese companies must allow men to take paternity leave, but few actually do. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare now wants to introduce amendments to existing laws to make men take the leave.

All employees can take indefinite leave until a child turns one-year-old. However, many men feel reluctant to take it, especially if their company does not inform them of the leave or encourage them to take it.

Only 7.48% of male employees took child care leave in fiscal 2019. The government wants to push this to 30% -- the same as many advanced economies. About 80% of eligible men in Finland take the leave.

The ministry plans to submit a proposal to amend the Child Care and Family Care Leave Act during next year's Diet session. It looks to change the law so companies must specifically inform employees that men are entitled to child care leave, using posters and email, or by having supervisors ask employees about their intentions.

Violation of the requirement would be dealt with by labor bureaus.

A survey by the labor ministry shows more than 60% of companies do not encourage men to take child care leave.

According to a survey conducted by Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting of full-time male employees, among those who wanted to take child care leave, 40% of them did not actually go ahead. They cited reasons such as "the company does not have a system in place" and "the workplace atmosphere is not so receptive."

Although no direct guidance is in the works, ministry policy strongly influences companies when they formulate workplace rules. It is expected that the new legislation may encourage more men to avail themselves of the time off.

The ministry also plans to change how child care leave can be taken. Employees are allowed to take leave in two separate periods, but the ministry wants to increase this to three. This is aimed at allowing the leave to be taken in separate, shorter periods to help reduce the impact of employees being absent for a long, continuous period.