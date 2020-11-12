Japan to offer subsidies to regional banks to encourage mergers

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will offer subsidies to help the nation's overpopulated regional financial institutions merge or integrate management as early as summer next year, Nikkei has learned.

The government will extend subsidies to regional banks and credit unions, which will cover part of their transition costs such as those for integrating systems when they reorganize. Each institution can receive up to around 3 billion yen ($28.5 million), depending on its size.

This is the first time the government is extending subsidies to regional banks. The plan is one of the core policies of the new administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who had envisioned the realignment of regional banks even before he took office.

The government is aiming to submit a bill to amend the Financial Function Enhancement Act to include the provision of subsidies during next year's parliamentary session.

The government will set conditions for the subsidies, key of which is that regional banks must merge and integrate their businesses or review with the aim of changing their businesses dramatically. Only financial institutions in rural areas with declining populations will be eligible for the allowance. The subsidies are not open to institutions in the urban areas.

It roughly costs around 10 billion yen to merge local banks. The integration of systems to share information about customers and deposits will be especially costly, a hurdle for many institutions in the past.

Merged entities will not have to repay any of the government funds. The government would use retained earnings at the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan as a source for subsidies and not tax revenue.

The Deposit Insurance Corp., which protects depositors, has retained earnings of 35 billion yen and will be able to provide funds for around 10 mergers. Banks can apply for the subsidies between 2021 and March 2026, by providing a business enhancement plan to the government and agreeing to be monitored for five years.

Suga had said that there were "too many" regional banks after he took office and had instructed the Financial Services Agency to formulate policies to correct the situation.

The government will also deregulate regional banks to improve their business environment, encourage the establishment of more venture-backed companies, and revitalize local companies by allowing investments by domestic financial institutions. It will also support regional banks in digitalizing their businesses.

On Nov. 27, a law will come into effect that exempts mergers between banks in the same prefecture from antitrust rules.

The Bank of Japan said earlier this week it will increase incentives for financial institutions in the nation's regional bank sector to improve their operations.

Under the new special deposit facility, a three-year measure, the BOJ will pay additional interest of 0.1% on the current accounts of regional banks held at the central bank. To be eligible, the institutions must raise profitability or improve operations through mergers.