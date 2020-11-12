ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan to offer subsidies to regional banks to encourage mergers

New Suga plan will cover up to $28.5m in realignment costs in each deal

Japan is planning to offer subsidies to regional banks to encourage them to merge or integrate their services in a bid to realign the overpopulated market.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government will offer subsidies to help the nation's overpopulated regional financial institutions merge or integrate management as early as summer next year, Nikkei has learned.

The government will extend subsidies to regional banks and credit unions, which will cover part of their transition costs such as those for integrating systems when they reorganize. Each institution can receive up to around 3 billion yen ($28.5 million), depending on its size.

This is the first time the government is extending subsidies to regional banks. The plan is one of the core policies of the new administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who had envisioned the realignment of regional banks even before he took office.

The government is aiming to submit a bill to amend the Financial Function Enhancement Act to include the provision of subsidies during next year's parliamentary session.

The government will set conditions for the subsidies, key of which is that regional banks must merge and integrate their businesses or review with the aim of changing their businesses dramatically. Only financial institutions in rural areas with declining populations will be eligible for the allowance. The subsidies are not open to institutions in the urban areas.

It roughly costs around 10 billion yen to merge local banks. The integration of systems to share information about customers and deposits will be especially costly, a hurdle for many institutions in the past.

Merged entities will not have to repay any of the government funds. The government would use retained earnings at the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan as a source for subsidies and not tax revenue.

The Deposit Insurance Corp., which protects depositors, has retained earnings of 35 billion yen and will be able to provide funds for around 10 mergers. Banks can apply for the subsidies between 2021 and March 2026, by providing a business enhancement plan to the government and agreeing to be monitored for five years.

Suga had said that there were "too many" regional banks after he took office and had instructed the Financial Services Agency to formulate policies to correct the situation.

The government will also deregulate regional banks to improve their business environment, encourage the establishment of more venture-backed companies, and revitalize local companies by allowing investments by domestic financial institutions. It will also support regional banks in digitalizing their businesses.

On Nov. 27, a law will come into effect that exempts mergers between banks in the same prefecture from antitrust rules. 

The Bank of Japan said earlier this week it will increase incentives for financial institutions in the nation's regional bank sector to improve their operations.

Under the new special deposit facility, a three-year measure, the BOJ will pay additional interest of 0.1% on the current accounts of regional banks held at the central bank. To be eligible, the institutions must raise profitability or improve operations through mergers.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close