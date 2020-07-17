ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Economy

Japan unveils companies eligible for $653m to diversify out of China

First-round money goes to mask maker Iris Ohyama and companies in 57 projects

Iris Oyama is involved in a project to diversify mask production out of China and into Japan and Southeast Asia.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Friday unveiled the first group of companies to be subsidized for shifting production of face masks and sanitizers out of China, an effort to reduce Japan's reliance on its big neighbor and build resilient supply chains.

When the coronavirus outbreak was in its initial stages, Japan experienced a severe challenge in sourcing masks and other preventive goods, many of which come from China.

A group of 57 projects, which include the participation of face mask maker Iris Ohyama, will receive a total of 70 billion yen ($653 million).

Hygiene products maker Saraya, which produces alcohol-based disinfectants, is also expected to be eligible for the subsidy.

The government earmarked 220 billion yen in the fiscal 2020 supplementary budget to create a subsidy program to encourage companies to move plants to Japan. Of that amount, 23.5 billion yen was set aside to promote the diversification of production sites from China to Southeast Asia. Here, 30 projects have been selected.

The first group of companies to win subsidies will allocate plants to Japan and Southeast Asia. The subsidies will total 70 billion yen.

