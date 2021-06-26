ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan weighs curbs on activist investors for national security: minister

Amid Toshiba upheaval, industry chief says measures would apply to foreign and domestic capital

Tokyo's business district: Japan's industry minister has signaled a tough stance on protecting companies key to national security.   © Reuters
TOMOHIRO EBUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- On the same day Toshiba shareholders voted to remove the company's board chairman, Japan's industry minister suggested that corporations key to national security need protection from activist investors.

"We will consider in the government whether there are ways to enable a certain measure of deterrence in cases where particular companies' business environment becomes unstable, threatening vital operations or research and development," Hiroshi Kajiyama, who heads the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, told reporters Friday.

The comments suggest concern that Japan's current foreign investment rules may not be enough to shield important businesses -- such as Toshiba, which is involved in sensitive fields like nuclear power -- from shareholder pressure.

"We need to think of measures that can protect our national security, regardless of whether [shareholders] are foreign or domestic," Kajiyama also said.

Japan's revised Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act, which took effect last year, allows for the government to review deals involving companies in designated sectors and overseas investors. Such transactions include the purchase of a stake of 1% or more in a domestic company or a business divestment.

The law is centered on prior notification and screening. Unlike U.S. regulations, it does not allow for authorities to intervene after the fact if security concerns arise.

A recent investigation found that the government may have abused these rules to collude with Toshiba's management to pressure shareholders ahead of last year's general meeting.

Kajiyama said last week that there were "no problems" with how the law was applied.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more