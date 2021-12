A beer factory in Yokohama. Rising costs for raw materials, coupled with a weak yen that inflates the prices of imports, add to pain for the world's third-largest economy as it emerges from the consumer slump caused by the pandemic. © Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -- Japan's wholesale prices spiked 9.0% in November from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, in a sign supply bottlenecks and rising raw material costs continue to squeeze corporate profits.