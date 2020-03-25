Japan working to hammer out $500bn stimulus package

TOKYO-The Japanese government has begun discussions on an economic stimulus package worth 56 trillion yen ($502 billion) that will feature cash handouts to households that have suffered from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The package translates into around 10% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and will be its biggest ever stimulus. In terms of measures for businesses, it will include direct spending by the government as well as loans supplied by financial institutions.

The government is reportedly weighing handouts of about 200,000 to 300,000 yen per eligible household and will aim to begin implementing the measures sometime in May. For businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus, such as restaurants and the tourism industry, the government will provide coupons and gift certificates.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will likely ask for the stimulus package to be compiled as early as Friday, when the fiscal budget for 2020 will be passed.

Details on the handout process will be hammered out later. The government must decide which households will be eligible for the handouts and will also have to consider if any income restriction needs to be imposed.