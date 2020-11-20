ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japanese consumer prices fall at fastest rate in decade

Nationwide core index down 0.7% in October from a year earlier

October's decline in Japanese consumer prices compared to a year earlier was largely a result of inflation jumping the previous year due to a hike in the sales tax to 10% from 8%.    © Reuters
| Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) -- Japan's core consumer prices fell in October at their fastest annual pace in nearly a decade as the boost from last year's sales tax hike petered out, heightening fears of a return to deflation for an economy still dealing with COVID-19.

Analysts expect consumer prices to continue falling in coming months due to sluggish consumption, casting doubt on the central bank's view Japan will eventually see prices bounce back towards its elusive 2% inflation target.

A resurgence in coronavirus infections also clouds the outlook, as it may hurt consumption and dent the boost to growth from the government's stimulus measures, they said.

"Even when stripping away one-off factors, the trend of consumer prices is weak," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"If restrictions on dining and travel are reimposed, that could derail Japan's fragile economic recovery," he said.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food costs, fell 0.7% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, matching a median market forecast.

It was the third straight month of declines and the biggest year-on-year drop since March 2011, the data showed.

The decline was largely a result of the high base effect of a boost to inflation last year, following a sales tax hike to 10% from 8%, as well as a more recent government discount campaign for domestic travel aimed at reviving tourism.

Energy costs ranging from gasoline, fuel to utility bills also fell, weighing on overall prices, the data showed.

Some analysts say core consumer prices may suffer annual declines of around 1% in coming months, which could stoke fears of deflation and prod households to put off spending.

Japan's economy grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter, rebounding sharply from its biggest postwar slump, as exports and consumption recovered from the devastating damage caused by the pandemic.

But analysts expect growth to slow again as a resurgence in infections worldwide dent household and business sentiment.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has instructed his cabinet to compile a fresh stimulus package, although the renewed rise in infections could affect the fate of government campaigns encouraging households to travel and dine at restaurants.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close