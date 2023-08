TOKYO -- The Japanese economy grew an annualized 6.0% in the April-June period from the previous quarter, marking the third consecutive quarter of expansion, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the Cabinet Office.

The second quarter's growth in the gross domestic product accelerated from a revised 3.7% expansion in the previous quarter and was well above projections -- a survey of 19 economists compiled by Quick had projected a median 3.1% expansion in GDP.