Economy

Laos debt at 'critical level' with China payments still opaque

Economists say ASEAN nation obscuring true scale of crisis

A recently erected ChinaAid sign stands in front of Laos' national monument in Vientiane. (Photo by Alastair McCready)
ALASTAIR MCCREADY, Contributing writer | Laos

VIENTIANE -- When a ChinaAid sign was recently erected in front of the Patuxai monument in Vientiane that honors those who fought for Laos' independence from France, the imagery was grating for many in the Southeast Asian country.

"For a Shared Future" reads the red text on the black stone tablet. The undertones of the message were hard to ignore for social media users in Laos at a time when the country is enduring a long-running economic crisis, and many fear the country's sovereignty is once again being eroded.

