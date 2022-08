SHANGHAI -- Shanghai will switch off the night lights at its historic Bund district for two days from Monday as a record heat wave stretches China's power grid, forcing factory shutdowns and wilting crops.

The riverfront neighborhood and nearby financial center Lujiazui are usually lit up in the evening. But a nationwide power-saving push will leave the well-known districts in the dark while shopping mall hours are cut as the country grapples with temperatures topping 40 C.