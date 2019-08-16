Malaysia GDP accelerates to 4.9% growth, bucking Asian trend

KUALA LUMPUR -- Stronger manufacturing output and household consumption led Malaysia to 4.9% year-on-year growth in the April-June quarter as the country remained one of Southeast Asia's most vibrant economies, many of which are vying for trade being diverted by the U.S.-China rift.

In announcing the latest gross domestic product figures, Malaysia's central bank today underlined the manufacturing and mining sectors’ contribution, which was reflected in the monthly industrial production statistics. The growth was also supported by higher household consumption and private investment.

The bank has forecast 4.3% to 4.8% growth for the year, saying private consumption and private sector activity will lead the expansion.

Malaysia, a large exporter of intermediary goods to China, has been made vulnerable to the Sino-American trade war. Nevertheless, its April-June exports were marginally higher than a year earlier, thanks to strong demand for palm oil, oil and gas as well as manufactured goods.

Malaysia is Southeast Asia's third-largest economy by GDP, behind Indonesia and Thailand. Exports of palm oil and liquefied natural gas do much of the heavy lifting.

A Reuters poll of economists before the central bank announced the numbers showed a median forecast of 4.8% year-on-year growth for the quarter, outpacing the first quarter's 4.5% expansion.

AmBank group chief economist Dr. Anthony Dass said in a note on Thursday that Malaysia's overall industrial production for the April-June quarter was 3.9%, up from 2.7% for the previous quarter. The spurt was supported by manufacturing, which experienced a 4.1% expansion, and mining, where output climbed 3.3%.

Exports for the quarter were 0.2% higher than a year earlier, while imports dipped 1.2%. In the January-March quarter, exports grew 0.7% while imports fell 2.5%.