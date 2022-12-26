Malaysia, Indonesia 2023 GDPs revised up on firm spending: JCER

TOKYO -- Economists have revised up next year's growth projections for Malaysia and Indonesia, citing robust domestic demand, according to a fresh survey compiled by the Japan Center for Economic Research and Nikkei, underscoring the Southeast Asian economies' resilience amid a global downturn.

The JCER and Nikkei conducted the latest quarterly consensus survey from Nov. 25 to Dec. 15, receiving 34 answers from economists and analysts in the five biggest economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations -- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand -- and India.