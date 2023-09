KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is fighting through gusting economic headwinds as slow external demand hits a country that serves as a regional manufacturing hub and commodity exporter.

Earlier this week, the prime minister tabled to parliament a midterm review of the country's five-year economic growth plan through 2025, stressing that his government intends to foster "high growth, high value" digital technology, rare earth and other industries to boost growth.